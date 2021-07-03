QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

