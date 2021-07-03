QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 104.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.