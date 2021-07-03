Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $116.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of QLYS opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $23,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

