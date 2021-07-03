Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

