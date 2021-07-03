Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,767 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 68.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Repay by 25.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,355,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repay by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 161,309 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $1,010,839 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

