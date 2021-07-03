Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,373 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

