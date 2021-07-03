Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $289,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

