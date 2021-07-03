Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $267,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.