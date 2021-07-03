Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 158,951 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,951 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

