Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $115.66 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

