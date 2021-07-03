Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.89 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $387,019.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.00753329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

