Quilter Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $854.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $419,370. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

