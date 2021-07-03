QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 16,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 148,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £14.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

