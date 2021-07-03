Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

