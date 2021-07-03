Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 72.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,881 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 322,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,298. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

