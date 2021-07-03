RAI Finance (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $28.78 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00169688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.09 or 0.99962137 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,264,897 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

