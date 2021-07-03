Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $8,785,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.