RAMP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. RAMP has a total market cap of $57.20 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.50 or 0.00696129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,883,644 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

