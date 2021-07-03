Range Resources Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

