Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 8485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

