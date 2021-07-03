Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

