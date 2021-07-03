RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

