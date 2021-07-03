RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 342,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,587. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

