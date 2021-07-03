Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.