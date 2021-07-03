Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sees Large Volume Increase

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 65,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,796 shares.The stock last traded at $66.07 and had previously closed at $66.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

