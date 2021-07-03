Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Cut to 8,000.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

