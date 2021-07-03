Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RCRUY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,393. Recruit has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.