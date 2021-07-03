Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $583.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

