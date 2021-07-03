Remme Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Remme has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $140,144.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Remme has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00100468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.00690331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.