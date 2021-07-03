Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

