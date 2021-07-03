Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,100 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

