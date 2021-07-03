Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Stantec worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stantec by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 917,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

