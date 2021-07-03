Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO stock opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.46. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

