Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.46.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

