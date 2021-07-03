Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.46.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

