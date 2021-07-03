REPO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $79,799.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

