Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.