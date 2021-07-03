Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

RSG opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

