Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of GPV opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$43.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.11 million and a PE ratio of -43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.38.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,478.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,143,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,775,812.36.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

