Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NERV opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

