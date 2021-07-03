ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $250.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $250.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,691,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

