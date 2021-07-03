Resource Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Resource Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

