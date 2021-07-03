Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ROIC opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

