Reviewing Angion Biomedica (ANGN) and Its Competitors

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) is one of 848 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Angion Biomedica to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

17.2% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Angion Biomedica and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 0 4 0 3.00 Angion Biomedica Competitors 4640 17720 39033 769 2.58

Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 414.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.76%. Given Angion Biomedica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Angion Biomedica is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Angion Biomedica and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica N/A N/A N/A Angion Biomedica Competitors -2,652.40% -174.35% -28.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angion Biomedica and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $2.88 million -$80.11 million -2.12 Angion Biomedica Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Angion Biomedica’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Angion Biomedica. Angion Biomedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Angion Biomedica beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries. It also develops ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor and rho kinase 2 inhibitors for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor for aldosterone-related fibrotic diseases. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.