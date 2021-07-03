Reviewing APi Group (NYSE:APG) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APi Group and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $3.59 billion 1.21 -$153.00 million $1.22 17.68 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APi Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for APi Group and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

APi Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

APi Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

