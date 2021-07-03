Reviewing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eneti and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.25 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.00 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Hermitage Offshore Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hermitage Offshore Services beats Eneti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

