Reviewing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Marker Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 13.05 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -3.42 Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 472.44 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -4.59

Marker Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Theravance Biopharma and Marker Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 114.57%. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -414.54% N/A -57.20% Marker Therapeutics N/A -75.17% -53.66%

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Theravance Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

