ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.81

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.65. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 404,359 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 246.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. Analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 516,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

