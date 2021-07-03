Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 267,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 693,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.