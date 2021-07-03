ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164872 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.